The performance came at an opportune time, not the least for those of us who spend each new batch of 48 minutes trying to picture just how far the Sixers can go. It was their first game against the Nets in the new calendar year, and the difference between this team and the ones that took the court in those games was stark. It wasn’t just Simmons, whose rate of improvement on the defensive end of the court seems exponential in nature. It was Joel Embiid, whose improved conditioning and coordination and control on the move has brought him to a point where you have to remind yourself that he just dropped 39 points. It was Jimmy Butler, who had a heck of a first-half performance on the offensive end, as active a participant as he has been in that stage of the game. The Sixers are seeing what he can do when he has the ball in his hands and can dictate flow. Or, maybe, he is showing them.