How else can you explain what the 14th-year veteran approached the 76ers coaching staff about doing? The seldom-used backup center asked if he could play for the team’s NBA G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. His thought was the Blue Coats game against the Maine Red Claws at the 76ers Arena in Wilmington, Del. will help get him into game shape. Plus, he wanted to play in a basketball game, regardless of the level.