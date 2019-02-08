Iverson attended the unveiling of Malone’s sculpture on a dreary Friday afternoon at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden. Iverson was dressed as cool as ever — black ballcap, black jacket, black camo sweats and fresh white sneakers — but he wasn’t cool at all. He was giddy, like a little kid. He stood on his tiptoes and held his cellphone high over the crowd to snap pictures of the artwork, a few feet from Julius Erving’s, on Legends Walk. He then skipped around the parking lot and showed off his photo. Giggling.