Meek Mill was a crowd pleaser during the game’s player introductions, which also served as a concert for the Philly rapper. Embiid wore a pair of customized Under Armor sneakers that honors Philadelphia. David E. Zambrano, who customized the footwear, went to a Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club location and asked children what Embiid means to Philly. Their answers were put on the sneakers. That’s why Declaration of Independence, the American flag, the Love sign, the word “Strong” and “great future” highlighted the design of the shoes.