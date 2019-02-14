“I don’t just dismiss that,” he said. “What I try to do is to dig in and say ‘Why?’ more than drown myself in misery over it. I feel like the fact that we do have a new team gives me more confidence that we have a chance to fix it. I think that as we study stuff more I feel we’ll get smarter on what that is going to take. It doesn’t haunt me, in fact it inspires me to take this new team that we have and dig in.”