Early indications are that gargantuan Serbian Boban Marjonovic will enjoy the same cult-hero status in Philadelphia as he has in previous stops. Against the Celtics on Tuesday, he received a standing ovation after making a one-handed, flat-footed rebound over Daniel Theis on the defensive end of the court and then drawing a foul at the opposite rim. That night, in a three-point loss, the Sixers were only outscored by two points when Marjonovic was on the court. On Wednesday, against the Knicks, he finished at +6 in nearly 14 minutes. On the flip side, he was -9 in a combined 28 minutes against the Nuggets and Lakers, games that the Sixers won by a combined 30.