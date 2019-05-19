Ahead of the NBA draft next month, the 76ers are bringing in six college players for workouts on Monday.
Ky Bowman (Boston College), Tookie Brown (Georgia Southern), Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State), Terance Mann (Florida State), Marial Shayok (Iowa State) and Max Strus (DePaul).
The Sixers will pick five times in the two-round draft barring any trades or adjustments before June 20. Their first-round pick will be at No. 24, and their second-round picks come at 33, 34, 42 and 54.
The Sixers worked out six players in Camden on May 6: Oshae Brissett (Syracuse), CJ Elleby (Washington State), Andrew Nembhard (Florida), Ronshad Shabazz (Appalachian State), Tres Tinkle (Oregon State), and Justin Wright-Foreman (Hofstra).