On Tuesday, Michael Rubin stood tall at City Hall with Meek Mill and lobbied for criminal justice reform.

On Wednesday, Rubin sat on a stage in Dana Point, Calif., and made dubious comparisons between his friend and ally Robert Kraft, the disgraced owner of the New England Patriots, and the victims of the injustices he and Kraft now oppose.

Related stories

“[Kraft is] finally seeing what it’s like to be a player in the NFL and a player in the NBA when you have experiences with law enforcement that aren’t the way you thought they were going to be," Rubin said.

He went on to say that Kraft drew the comparison, too:

"Rob was like, ‘Man. I get what our players go through, when they get pulled over and they are discriminated against.’ ”

Police reports indicate that Kraft, 77, was being chauffeured when police pulled him over after what they say was a second visit to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., where Kraft was allegedly videoed soliciting sexual services.

On the face of them, Rubin’s comparisons between Kraft being caught in a massage parlor sting and young black men randomly being pulled over for little or no cause was, at best, insensitive; at worst, tone deaf.

Not true, Rubin said. At least, that’s not what he meant.

What he meant, he said, is that he and Kraft believe that Kraft has been unfairly treated by law enforcement, and that he and Kraft believe that any miscarriage of justice should not be tolerated. As such, Kraft can now better understand how powerless victims feel, and act upon it.

“Do I think it’s a good thing that Robert is seeing this? I do. He’ll turn a negative into a positive," Rubin told me Thursday on his way to the airport, racing back to Philadelphia for the Sixers’ game against the Bucks.

Michael Rubin is a limited partner but a very public entity at Sixers games. Here, he's with Meek Mill and Kevin Hart.
Dan Deluca / Staff
Michael Rubin is a limited partner but a very public entity at Sixers games. Here, he's with Meek Mill and Kevin Hart.

Rubin believes that Kraft now will champion criminal justice reform with greater vigor and attention: "I truly believe, in my heart of hearts, he’ll find a way to make this country better.”

Patriots representatives did not respond to requests from The Inquirer to see if Kraft has, in fact, experienced an epiphany.

Rubin and Kraft are the sort of friends who share vacations and professional excursions. Before Kraft’s legal troubles, Rubin, a limited partner of the Sixers, hosted Kraft on the sidelines. He enlisted Kraft to join his REFORM Alliance, and doing so paid off in spades.

Last April, after a parade of sympathetic celebrities that included comedian Kevin Hart, Rockets guard James Harden and Sixers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Rubin brought Kraft to visit Mill at the state prison in Chester. They were acquaintances before the visit, but, after they spoke for three hours, they had become good friends.

Afterward, Kraft said Mill “shouldn’t be here.”

Mill was released two weeks later. Rubin famously fetched Mill via helicopter in time for a Sixers playoff game.

Rubin, 46, is the billionaire founder of the Fanatics sports apparel company. He became a champion of probation reform when Mill, his friend, went to back prison in 2017 for violating the terms of his parole.

View this post on Instagram

Nov. 6, 2017 was A LIFE CHANGING MOMENT for me. Watching my guy @meekmill‬ get completely railroaded by a judge and system that sent him to jail for 2-4 years for minor, technical probation violations (in simple terms, NOT COMMITTING ANY CRIME ) against the recommendations of both the probation officer and district attorney - was both eye opening and surreal, and exposed me to how BROKEN our criminal justice system is. Then, after it was proven that @meekmill didn’t even commit the original crime he was charged with, and we STILL couldn’t get him out of prison and off probation (he still has FIVE years left BTW) – I too realized how serious and wide-ranging this problem really is. There are MILLIONS of people, many of them minorities, trapped in this broken criminal justice system of outdated and illogical laws who represent no threat to our communities. THAT’S COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE TO ME!!! What started out as a sole focus to get my CLOSE friend out of prison has now evolved into a crusade to shine a light on how broken the system is and find solutions to fundamentally fix it and make it fair for all Americans. This led Meek and I to launch and partner with some of the most amazing, accomplished and dedicated people in the world to create the @REFORM ALLIANCE - and begin to change laws and policies, while changing hearts and minds. We just started our first board meeting, followed by a press event (WHICH YOU CAN WATCH LIVE ON MY INSTAGRAM AT 11AM E/T). I’m so proud to start this journey with this incredible team and work tirelessly to make a monumental difference for millions of people in this country and create the necessary @REFORM our country deserves. #REFORM #FightDifferent

A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) on

Rubin went further Tuesday, accusing investigators of fabricating a human-trafficking angle to the case, which prompted the sting, and then arresting Kraft with evidence that was illegally obtained.

“You’re talking about a guy you know it’s been proven -- a month ago -- the media -- this whole thing about sex trafficking -- the whole thing was made up by law enforcement,” Rubin said. “There was no sex trafficking. It’s a lie. He was illegally videoed. He was illegally pulled over.”

Rubin is premature in his conclusions -- no determination has been made about investigators’ actions, and Kraft still faces two solicitation charges -- but Rubin was paraphrasing the 92-page court filing that Kraft’s attorney’s presented yesterday. The product of an intense private investigation, it alleges that investigators illegally collected evidence that led to Kraft’s arrest in February.

That arrest and the aftermath, Rubin said, has given Kraft -- the man he calls his “best friend” -- a better perspective on the challenges that marginalized groups routinely face at the hands of “a criminal justice system that is fundamentally broken.”

Can Kraft be counted on to help fix it?