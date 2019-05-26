Kawhi Leonard’s dominance in the Eastern Conference continued Saturday night, as the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to win the series, 4-2.
Toronto will play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, which start Thursday at 9 p.m.at the Scotiabank Arena.
Sixers fans might find some consolation knowing they were the only Eastern Conference team to take the Raptors to seven games, even though Game 7 ended with a game-winning shot from Leonard that clattered on the rim several times.
The Bucks got off to a 2-0 lead in the series, but lost four straight games for the first time all season, in the regular season or playoffs.
Leonard has 27 points, outscoring Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (21 points).