Butler scored 15 of his 22 points, including three treys and the Sixers’ final bucket, in Wednesday’s dramatic rally against conference-rival Boston. On Tuesday, he tallied 7 of his 23 points in the final quarter in the 118-114 win over the Hornets at the Spectrum Center. And Sunday, he scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter of the 130-125 victory over the Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.