CHICAGO – The 76ers will tell you that they’ve had the equivalent of three different teams due to multiple trades this season.
Yet, one thing has remained the same despite the roster movement: The Sixers keep scoring at least 100 points per game.
Tuesday’s 114-106 home victory over the Orlando Magic marked their 27th straight game with at least 100 points. This has been the longest active 100-point streak in the league, and was the second-longest streak by this season behind the Golden State Warriors’ 32.
The last time the Sixers did this for at least 27 consecutive games came when they had 33 straight 100-point performances over parts of two seasons from March 5, 1977 to Nov. 15, 1978.
This season, the Sixers ranked fourth in scoring at 115.5 points per game heading into Wednesday’s game against the Bulls. The Warriors were first at 118.2, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks (117.3) and New Orleans Pelicans (116.0).
Tobias Harris had scored at least 20 points for a career-best seven consecutive games as of Tuesday. He had 21 points on Tuesday against the Magic. That came after the power forward had performances of 20 (vs. Golden State), 32 (Oklahoma City), 29 (New Orleans), 20 (Portland), 23 (Miami) and 25 (New York).
Harris’ 38 games with at least 20 points as of Tuesday also are single-season career high for the eighth-year veteran. The Sixers acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 7.
Going into Wednesday’s game, Ben Simmons had 44 games with at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. That ranked second in the league behind Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook’s 51.
Simmons also had 10 triple-doubles and 37 double-doubles.