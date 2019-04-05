Brown also mentioned moving Tobias Harris over to a wing position and playing Bolden at the four in order to fill in some of the open minutes. This is probably the move the Sixers are most comfortable with because it means not having to introduce another new player to the rotation, but not every matchup will be complimentary to this kind of lineup and Bolden would definitely be targeted. Let’s not forget that Bolden too is a rookie and has the same hot and cold drawbacks as Smith and Milton.