— Jimmy Butler has taken a bit of a backseat since the Sixers acquired him in November, but Brett Brown made a good point Tuesday night about Butler’s playing within the flow of the offense and stepping into a larger role when the situation called for it. While JJ Redick broke out of his slump and had a 19-point first half, the Sixers didn’t need Butler to go bananas on the offensive end. But when the game called for it, Butler showed up and did exactly what he’s been known to do best. He created shots for himself, helped in defensive rotations that were key, and made clutch buckets that kept the game from going away.