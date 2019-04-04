Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton missed a second consecutive game with groin soreness Monday in a win against the Brooklyn Nets, but the Bucks could be getting their All-Star small forward back for Thursday’s game against the 76ers.
Middleton is listed as probable for the bout between the East-leading Bucks and third place Sixers, but Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer noted Middleton participated in the team’s morning shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center, a good indication that he would be available later in the day.
“We’ll see how he feels tonight and make a decision,” Budenholzer said. “He’s feeling pretty good today.”
The Bucks have been mired in a string of injuries and would welcome a return of Middleton, who is averaging 18.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.
Former Sixer Ersan Ilyasova, who also missed Monday’s contest in Brooklyn with back soreness, was listed as probable and participated in shoot around ahead of Thursday’s game.
Five other Milwaukee players remain on the injury list and will not see action against the Sixers; Villanova product Donte DiVincenzo (bilateral heel bursitis), Malcolm Brogdon (right foot plantar fascia), Nikola Mirotic (left thumb fracture), Pau Gasol (left ankle), and Tony Snell (left ankle).
“All year the group has been good and guys have stepped up," Budenholzer said of the mass of injuries suffered. “Now it’s just other people can get more opportunity. For the most part I’ve been happy.”
In their final road game of the season the Bucks are hoping to head home with a win over a team that got the better of them in their last meeting. The Sixers took home the 'W' on March 17 with a 130-125 road win.
“They’ve got a lot of great players and do a lot of great things,” Budenholzer said. “We’re looking forward to it tonight.”
After Thursday night’s game the Sixers will head out on the the road for two more away games, Saturday in Chicago and Tuesday in Miami, before returning home for the regular season finale against the Bulls on Wednesday.