It is not, I would argue. The only meaningful game remaining on the schedule is the one that is scheduled for Thursday night. It’s as close to a dress rehearsal as you can get this time of year. You’d like to see a lot of things, and you’d like to see them first and foremost on the defensive end of the court. In their two games against the Bucks this season, the Sixers have allowed 123 and 125 points, with that second total coming on an afternoon when Milwaukee made just 16 of its 50 attempts from three-point range. Clearly, you’d like to see Embiid play, and Butler too. And you’d like to see them figure out some way to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo.