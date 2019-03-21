Marcus Smart could not have known the beast he would unleash when he took exception to a hard pick and sent Joel Embiid sprawling face first to the court with a two-handed shove to the back early in the third quarter. For the previous 24 minutes, the Celtics looked every bit a team en route to a runaway victory. The Sixers had experienced few halves of basketball more dispiriting than the one that had just transpired. It wasn’t just that they’d allowed 69 points, but that they looked utterly incapable of summoning the offense necessary to keep pace. The Celtics’ physical, picket-fence defense had again taken Ben Simmons out of the game, shutting off his driving lanes and leaving Embiid to shoulder the entire offensive load. Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris might as well have been locked in a broom closet somewhere deep in the bowels of the Wells Fargo Center. For the 11th time in 13 games, there was no question about who the better team was. And with the playoffs less than a month away, the thought of winning a series against this team seemed a laughable proposition.