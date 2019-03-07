Butler was aggressive at the start of the game, scoring six of the Sixers’ first 12 points on 3-for-3 shooting. At that time, Philly had an eight-point advantage. However, he was subbed out of the contest with 6 minutes, 29 seconds in the first quarter. The Sixers were trailing 23-21 when Butler re-entered the game at 3:05 mark of the quarter.