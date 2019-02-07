On Wednesday, the Sixers acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for rookie guard Landry Shamet, veterans Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala, and four draft picks: a protected 2020 first-rounder, the Miami Heat’s 2021 first-rounder, a Detroit Pistons 2021 second-rounder, and the Pistons’ 2023 second-rounder. (The 2020 pick is lottery protected for three years. Afterward, it will turn into two second-round picks – one in 2023 and one in 2024.)