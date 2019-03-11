— The Sixers’ starting unit is terrific in transition. That’s because they can move the ball with Ben Simmons or Tobias Harris in the middle of the break. It didn’t take long for the Pacers to find out. Harris stole the ball 2 minutes, 5 seconds into the game underneath Indiana’s basket. He initiated the fast break before passing the ball to Simmons at midcourt. The point guard delivered a bounce pass back to Harris, who was trailing, at the foul line, and he finished with a dunk six seconds later.