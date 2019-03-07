— Having Mike Scott switch onto LaVine on the Bulls’ final possession was a bad idea from the start. The reserve power forward said there was miscommunication that led to his not switching quickly enough onto the guard, who went on to hit the winning basket with one second left. But Scott would have been in a tough spot even if he switched on time. The Sixers would have been better off having Butler, one of the league’s top defenders, stay on LaVine by fighting through Lopez’s screen, especially with the game on the line. This was the latest example of the Sixers’ love for switching coming back to haunt them.