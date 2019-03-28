It’s a puzzle that Brett Brown acknowledged shortly after the Sixers acquired Marjanovic from the Clippers as an extra piece in the trade that brought Tobias Harris to town. And it’s one that has taken on renewed intrigue after a couple of back-to-back losses in which the team struggled on the defensive end. In Marjanovic’s last three games, the Sixers have been outscored by 18 points in his 24 minutes of action, which makes it nine out of 18 games that the big man has finished in the negative. Against mediocre teams, he has done an admirable job of filling the void when Joel Embiid takes a breath, his soft hands and ridiculous reach adding some worthwhile scoring juice off the bench. But a truer exhibit of his postseason capabilities might have come recent win over the Celtics and their versatile set of bigs, who outscored the Sixers by four points in the 4 minutes and 33 seconds that Marjanovic spent on the court.