We’ll learn the identity of the Sixers’ first-round opponent around 10:30 Wednesday night.
They’ll play either Brooklyn or Orlando, each of whom play tonight at 8 p.m.
- If Brooklyn (41-40) beats visiting Miami on Wednesday, they’ll clinch the No. 6 seed and play the Sixers.
- If Orlando (41-40) wins at Charlotte (ESPN) AND Brooklyn loses, Orlando will be the No. 6 seed.
- Finally, if Detroit (40-41) wins at New York (also 8 p.m) AND creates a three-way tie with Brooklyn and Orlando, the Sixers would draw Orlando.
The Sixers, who play a meaningless game tonight against Chicago, were 2-2 against both Brooklyn and Orlando this season.
Elsewhere in the East ...
- Milwaukee is locked into the top seed.
- Toronto is No. 2.
- Boston is No. 4 and will face No. 5 Indiana in the first round.
In the West, the eight playoff teams have been decided, but only Golden State (No. 1) and Utah (No. 5) know their seeds.
There will be plenty of jockeying tonight among the conference’s other playoff qualifiers: Denver (53-28), Houston (53-29), Portland (53-29), Oklahoma City (48-33), San Antonio (47-34) and L.A. Clippers (47-34).
The postseason begins on Saturday.