About the Raptors: Trailed in all three series during these playoffs, but Kawhi Leonard refused to let Toronto accept another disappointing postseason. This is the Raptors’ first Finals appearance in their 24 seasons. ... Leonard should have a little vengeance on his mind. He was with the Spurs when he suffered a sprained ankle in the opener of the 2017 Western Conference Finals after landing on Zaza Pachulia after a jump shot. San Antonio was up 23 when he went out of the game. The Warriors rallied for the win and swept the series as Leonard sat idle. ... Leonard is averaging 31.1 points. In 2014, the year he was the Finals MVP, he averaged 13.3 points during the first three series and 17.8 in the Finals, when he also did a masterful job defending James. ... Villanova/Cardinal Dougherty product Kyle Lowry is the longest-tenured Raptor (seven seasons). He’s easily drawn the most charges (13) during the playoffs. Second is Damian Lillard (7). Toronto acquired Lowry from Houston in 2012 for Gary Forbes (who?) and a 2013 first-round pick that eventually became Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams. Lowry has been an All-Star each of the last five seasons. ... The last Eastern Conference team to beat the Sixers in the playoffs and then go on to win the NBA championship was the 1990-91 Bulls, Michael Jordan’s first title. Before that, it was Larry Bird’s Celtics in 1980-81.