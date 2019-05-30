The Toronto Raptors have finally made it to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, but come in as huge series underdogs against the Golden State Warriors, who have won three of the past four NBA championships.
Led by the seemingly-unstoppable Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors actually swept the Warriors during the regular season for the first time since the 2001-02 season, including their first win in Oakland in 15 years.
Calling the NBA Finals on ABC is ESPN’s top broadcasting crew — Mike Breen handling play-by-play alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Once again, fellow analyst Doris Burke will fill the role of sideline reporter during the NBA Finals, and ESPN officiating analyst Steve Javie will also contribute to the broadcast.
This is the 11th NBA Finals as a broadcaster for Van Gundy, who joined ESPN back in 2007 after being fired by the Houston Rockets. Earlier this year, Van Gundy returned to the sideline for the first time in 10 years to lead the United States national team – which featured a roster of G League players – to qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, which kicks off at the end of August in China.
So could it suggest a renewed interest in a return to the coaching ranks for Van Gundy, who spent seven years as the head coach of the New York Knicks and four as head coach of the Rockets?
“It didn’t rekindle anything. I never lost the desire to coach," Van Gundy told the Inquirer. “I’ve always enjoyed coaching, but I do have a great job.”
Jackson, who himself spent three years coaching the Golden State Warriors before being replaced by current coach Steve Kerr, praised the job Van Gundy did coaching the men’s national team, calling it “an absolute masterpiece in coaching.”
“You give me the opportunity to hire anybody in the land right now, I’m hiring Jeff Van Gundy, because he’s proven. And he went back and did it when people said, ‘Maybe the game is passing him by’ in the toughest platform possible,” Jackson said.
When: Thursday, May 30
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ont.
Time: 9 p.m
TV: ABC (Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Dorris Burke)
Streaming: ABC Go app, Watch ESPN app (require cable authentication), Sling TV, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue (all require a subscription)
Pregame coverage of Game 1 begins at 8:30 p.m. with a special ABC edition of NBA Countdown, hosted by Michelle Beadle alongside analysts Jalen Rose, Chauncey Billups, and Paul Pierce. Pierce is bound to be mocked for his recent streak of bad predictions, most recently proclaiming the “Bucks got this” after going up 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals (the Raptors ultimately won the series 4-2).
Over on ESPN, a special primetime edition of The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols will air at 8 p.m. ESPN will also air its new Twitter pre-game show Hoop Streams, hosted by NBA sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth, about an hour before tipoff.
Game 1: Warriors at Raptors, Thursday, May 30 at 9 p.m. on ABC
Game 2: Warriors at Raptors, Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC
Game 3: Raptors at Warriors, Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. on ABC
Game 4: Raptors at Warriors, Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. on ABC
Game 5: Warriors at Raptors, Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on ABC (if necessary)
Game 6: Raptors at Warriors, Thursday, June 13 at 9 p.m. on ABC (if necessary)
Game 7: Warriors at Raptors, Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. on ABC (if necessary)