The 6-foot-8, 235-pounder is known for his clutch three-point shooting. A seven-year veteran, he will take career averages of 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 35.7 percent three-point shooting into Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center. His best campaign came last season with the Washington Wizards, when he averaged 8.8 points and shot a career-best 40.5 percent on threes.