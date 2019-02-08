Based on the complete picture of his work, Fultz has played like the equivalent of a high second-round pick, and looking at it on per-minute basis, he’s been as valuable as a typical late first-rounder. Given that, Sixers general manager Elton Brand did well on the return he got for Fultz: a top-20 protected first-round pick, a second-round pick (which, as the standings sit now, would be the 37th overall selection in June), and Jonathon Simmons.