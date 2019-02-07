Likewise, the future first-round pick the Sixers acquired has about as much of a chance at playing a meaningful role in this year’s postseason as Fultz would have had. And while that percentage may be zero for this season, the Sixers did manage to parlay a late first-round pick in this season’s draft into a player who made a meaningful contribution on the court for four months and then a meaningful contribution off of it when the Sixers included him in the package that landed them Tobias Harris earlier this week. Sure, the odds say the pick is just as likely to become Anzejs Pasecniks as it is Landry Shamet. In fact, the pick has already become Pasecniks once, as it is the pick the Sixers once traded to the Magic in exchange for the draft rights to the player, who has been stashed overseas since and seems likely to remain so in perpetuity. But at least there’s a chance of it amounting to something.