Brett Brown was asked Wednesday about the comments Markelle Fultz made during his introductory press conference with the Orlando Magic last week.
The 76ers traded the former first overall pick before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Fultz, who has played only 33 career games due to injuries, called the trade a “fresh start.”
Some thought he also criticized Brown and the coaching staff.
“It just excites me to know that I have a coach that’s going to push you to be better and not just going to tell you what you want to hear,” he said.
Brown said Fultz “didn’t mean that."He said the two have spoken back and forth.
“He’s a good kid,” he said. “He’s a good young man, and, truly, we wish him well.”
Fultz left the Sixers with career averages of 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists with 15 starts. The 20-year-old shot just 28.6 percent on three-pointers.
He has been sidelined Nov. 19 with what his agent, Raymond Brothers, said was thoracic outlet syndrome. Last season, he was sidelined with what the team and Brothers said was scapular muscle imbalance. Fultz missed a total of 103 games as a Sixer dating back to last season.
Sources close to the situation have always said Fultz’s shooting woes were mental and that the former Washington standout has the yips.