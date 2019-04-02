NBC Sports Philadelphia is dipping its toes once again into sports gambling, this time with an betting-themed simulcast of a Sixers game.
The network will debut a betting-focused broadcast of the Sixers’ match-up with the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night on NBC Sports Philadelphia+. The broadcast will feature 97.5 The Fanatic hosts Marc Farzetta and Anthony Gargano and gambling expert Brad Feinberg discussing betting lines and gambling commentary in real time as the game is being played.
Viewers will see the game as it’s shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia, where the network’s normal broadcast crew — Marc Zumoff, Alaa Abdelnaby and Serena Winters — will call the action. But the NBC Sports Philadelphia+ telecast will also feature on-screen displays of gambling data and betting lines, including a glossary of terms for fans who might be unfamiliar with sports betting.
Farzetta, Gargano and Feinberg previously hosted a weekly sports gambling show during the NFL playoffs called The Daily Line.
NBC Sports Philadelphia is rolling out the experiment in sports betting coverage in response to several states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — legalizing sports gambling. The network isn’t committing to the format beyond Wednesday’s game, but with the sports betting market predicted to reach $155 billion by 2024, media companies are jumping on board.
“We are thrilled to be the first to provide this betting-focused programming and analysis, with a format that is relevant to everyone, from those just learning to advanced bettors,” said NBC Sports Philadelphia President Brian Monihan.
Other networks have already launched their own sports-gambling programming. FS1 has Lock It In, CBS Sports HQ has Sportsline Edge, and ESPN recently launched The Daily Wager on ESPNEWS. Of course, ESPN was among the first to debut a sports gambling show, rolling out I’ll Take That Bet on ESPN+ (produced by The Action Network, a sports gambling company) just two weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the ban on sports betting. And SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt has regularly covered “Bad Beats” for years.
NBC Sports Washington has experimented with a simulcast of Wizards games called Predict the Game, which allows viewers to make predictions about what would happen on the court for the chance to win $500. According to the Washington Post, Predict the Game was available for eight Wizards games this season.
“The sports betting environment has changed and interest is increasing at unprecedented levels," ESPN Executive Vice President Norby Williamson said in a statement.