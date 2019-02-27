Justin Patton will be available to play for the 76ers Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The 76ers called up the center from their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, on Wednesday. He will join the Sixers in time for Thursday’s game. They will need him because their top two centers, All-Star Joel Embiid (left knee) and backup Boban Marjanovic (right knee), are sidelined.
The Sixers acquired the 7-foot Patton with four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and a 2022 second-round pick on Nov. 12.
Patton, who attended Creighton, was the 16th pick in the 2017 NBA draft, selected by the Chicago Bulls. He was traded that day with Butler to the Timberwolves. He spent most of the season with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate. The 21-year-old made one appearance (four minutes) with the Timberwolves as a rookie.
Patton, who was out with a broken bone in his right foot when the Sixers acquired him, has been plagued by injuries during his career. The Timberwolves didn’t pick up his third-year option, meaning he’ll become a free agent in July.
Thursday’s matchup will mark the first time he suits up for the Sixers.
Patton, who had been sidelined since September, played in his pro game of the season Feb. 5 for the Blue Coats and averaged 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 18.1 minutes in seven G League games.