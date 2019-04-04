ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks defeated the 76ers, 130-122, Wednesday night at State Farm Arena.
Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
- The Sixers appear to have no answers for their defensive shortcomings. This marked the 10th straight game that they’ve surrendered at least 109 points. Joel Embiid should help them improve once he returns. Yet, even his presence won’t erase their pick-and-roll flaws and their surrendering wide-open three-pointers.
- The Sixers need to give Jonathon Simmons some playing time. The reserve swingman is a solid defender, something the Sixers need desperately. But he has been mostly an afterthought after being acquired in a Feb. 7 trade from the Orlando Magic. He definitely would be a boost over what the team has been putting on the floor.
- Philly must find a way to keep Tobias Harris involved the entire game. He finished with 21 points on 6-for-14 shooting. Fourteen of his points came in the first half. The power forward didn’t attempt a shot in the third quarter and struggled in the fourth while out of rhythm. He also struggled from the field after going 4-for-5 in the first quarter.
- Best performance: Trae Young gets this. The Hawks rookie point guard, once again, looked like an All-NBA selection against the Sixers. He finished with game highs of 33 points and 12 assists to go with seven rebounds.
- Worst performance: This was a tough one, but it goes to Mike Scott. The Sixers reserve power forward had six points on 3-for-8 shooting. He missed all four of his three-pointers and graded out at a game-worst minus-18.
- Best defensive performance: This goes to Hawks power forward John Collins, who had two highlight-reel blocks in addition to a steal.
- Worst statistic: The Sixers made just 22 of 38 foul shots for 57.9 percent.
- Best statistic: I gave this to the Hawks’ shooting 65.2 percent (15-for-23) in the first quarter.
-Worst of the worst: This goes to the Sixers defense. This squad has a tough time making stops no matter the opponent. The Sixers are one of the league’s most exciting squads, but defensive shortcomings could hinder them from going on a long postseason run.