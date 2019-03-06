The Sixers will take a 41-23 record into the matchup against the 18-47 Bulls. A victory would give the Sixers the same record as Indiana, but they would move into third place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Pacers, because of a 2-1 season-series edge over Indiana. The Sixers and Pacers will play their fourth and final game of the season Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.