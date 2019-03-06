CHICAGO — Jonah Bolden will be available to play for the 76ers on Wednesday night against Bulls at the United Center. The center missed Tuesday night’s 114-106 victory over the Orlando Magic because of sinusitis.
The rookie will be a welcomed addition with two-time All-Star center Joel Embiid and backup Boban Marjanovic still sidelined. Embiid will miss his seventh consecutive game because of tendinitis in his left knee. And this will mark the fourth consecutive game that Marjanovic has missed with a bone bruise and mild sprain in his right knee.
Bolden has made the most of the opportunities he has gotten because of the injuries. Saturday night in the Sixers’ 120-117 setback against the Golden State Warriors. Bolden finished with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including 3-for-4 on three-pointers, and two blocks. He has averaged 13 points and made 10 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 threes, in the past two games.
Bolden had played in the Sixers’ previous five games with Embiid sidelined, starting in his last three appearances, before missing Tuesday’s contest. That five-game stretch came after four consecutive games in which he received the “Did not play, coaches decision” tag.
He is averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 13.2 minutes in 33 games.
The Sixers will take a 41-23 record into the matchup against the 18-47 Bulls. A victory would give the Sixers the same record as Indiana, but they would move into third place in the Eastern Conference, ahead of the Pacers, because of a 2-1 season-series edge over Indiana. The Sixers and Pacers will play their fourth and final game of the season Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.