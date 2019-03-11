No, Embiid’s presence doesn’t guarantee the Sixers anything against the Bucks, the Raptors, and especially the Celtics. But it gives them an opportunity, maybe even an edge, that they wouldn’t have without him. “He is a difference-maker in all ways, shapes, and forms,” coach Brett Brown said. That’s why it was reckless for him to hurl himself into the Madison Square Garden stands against the hapless Knicks, and that’s why what he acknowledged Sunday was so vital: The Sixers have 15 games left, and he will miss a game or two because he has to, because they need him at his best and healthiest for the postseason, that some games matter more than others.