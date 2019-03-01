OKLAHOMA CITY -- So when will Joel Embiid come back?
Thursday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder marked the fourth consecutive game the 76ers center missed because of tendinitis in his left knee. Coach Brett Brown said on Wednesday he expected it to be his final game sidelined.
But Brown had a different stance before Thursday’s game. Asked about Embiid’s re-evaluation, Brown said “we’re still learning more.”
“In relation to will he play on Saturday against Golden State, we don’t know that,” Brown said, “and the fans should hear that. It'’s still completely up in the air."
The coach said they will learn more in the “next short period of time.”
“There’s nothing further to what we already said,” Brown said. “It’s just the maintenance of some tendinitis.”