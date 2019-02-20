At the very least, though, the development highlights one of the lingering questions about this Sixers rotation as it attempts to become the best version of itself heading into the playoffs in a couple of months. Rim protection has been a problem throughout the last two seasons whenever Embiid has been on the bench. Rather than looking for an upgrade on the free-agent market this offseason, the Sixers brought back Amir Johnson back on one-year minimum deal. But by the end of December, he was out of the rotation, with Mike Muscala getting most of the minutes at the five when Embiid went to the bench. Since Jan. 1, Johnson has played in just four of the Sixers’ 21 games, totaling roughly 45 minutes.