So, yeah, Embiid’s .793 career shooting percentage from the foul line might be a secondary line on his resume, but that doesn’t make it an insignificant one. Anybody who was half-awake for the Sixers’ 118-115 win over the Celtics last week can attest to that. After missing his first free throw attempt, Embiid proceeded to drain 20 straight, becoming one of 14 centers in the modern history of the NBA, and just the third since 1988, to sink at least 20 free throws in a game. DeMarcus Cousins was the most recent one to do it, this in January of 2017 (according to Basketball-Reference.com). Before him, Dwight Howard (somehow) did it twice, and Moses Malone did it six times. Chamberlain, inexplicably, made 28 of 32 free throws in his 100-point game.