Joel Embiid has garnered another NBA honor.
The league announced Thursday that the 76ers center was voted to the all-NBA second team.
This came one day after Embiid earned second-team all-defensive honors for the second consecutive season. The votes for both awards were submitted by the media in April.
The two-time All-Star becomes the first Sixer since Dikembe Mutombo in 2000-01 and 2001-02 to make both the all-NBA and all-defensive teams in consecutive seasons.
The all-NBA’s first-team selections are:
- James Harden, Rockets
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
- Steph Curry, Warriors
- Paul George, Thunder
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Joining Embiid on the second team are:
- Kevin Durant, Warriors
- Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
- Kawhi Leonard, Raptors
- Kyrie Irving, Celtics
The third-team selections are:
- Russell Westbrook, Thunder
- Blake Griffin, Pistons
- LeBron James, Lakers
- Rudy Gobert, Jazz
- Kemba Walker, Hornets
The Sixers’ Ben Simmons received seven third-team votes, while Tobias Harris received two third-team votes.
Once again, Embiid showed in the regular season that he’s a big-game player who excels on the national stage.
The Cameroonian was the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer with an average of 27.5 points per game. He was second in rebounding (13.6) and sixth in blocked shots (1.91).
Embiid was one of the league’s top rim protectors, finishing with a career-best 122 blocks, which ranked 10th in the league. His presence made the Sixers a better defensive team.
Philly had a defensive rating of 103.3 with him on the court, compared with 109.1 without him. The 5.8-point difference was the largest margin among qualifying NBA players with at least 2,000 minutes of action.
Embiid, however, missed 18 games in the regular season because of rest or ailments. His most prominent problem was tendinitis in his left knee, which he dealt with all season. Embiid ended up missing 14 of the team’s final 24 regular-season games because of knee soreness.
The Sixers finished the regular season with a 51-31 record and lost in the Eastern Conference semifinal round for the second consecutive season. The Toronto Raptors defeated them, 92-90, in Game 7 of their best-of-seven conference semifinal series on May 12.
A Sixer hasn’t made the all-NBA first team since 2005, when Allen Iverson joined Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal and Steve Nash.