CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler will be sidelined for the second straight game and third time in four games when the 76ers face the Chicago Bulls Saturday night at the United Center.
The Sixers swingman is dealing with back tightness. He did not participate in Saturday morning’s shootaround at Roosevelt College. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid, who also didn’t partake in shootaround, will be a game-time decision with tendinitis in his left knee.
Butler injured his back during the Sixers’ 118-109 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on March 30.
The injury occurred while he missed an alley-oop on a lob from Ben Simmons 2 minutes, 52 seconds into the game. Butler walked awkwardly before bending over near midcourt. He was helped to the bench during a timeout 13 seconds later, but remained in the game.
Butler received treatment on his back afterward. However, he was sidelined in Monday’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks. Butler played in Wednesday’s road game versus the Atlanta Hawks, but missed Thursday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The eighth-year veteran is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 steals this season.
The Sixers (49-30) look to snap a three-game losing streak when they face the Bulls. The victory combined with a Boston Celtics loss against the Orlando Magic on Sunday would give the Sixers the Eastern Conference’s third seed.