DALLAS — The 76ers will be without two starters in Monday night’s game vs. the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Swingman Jimmy Butler will join center Joel Embiid on the sideline because of back tightness and is listed as day-to-day.
Embiid will miss the second of at least three consecutive games because of tendinitis in his left knee.
Butler injured his back while missing an alley-oop on a lob from Ben Simmons 2 minutes, 52 seconds into Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler walked awkwardly before bending over near midcourt. He was helped to the bench during a timeout 13 seconds later, but remained in the game.
Butler received treatment on his back afterward. The eighth-year veteran is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals this season.
Embiid is averaging 27.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.