Jimmy Butler will have a homecoming that could feature many more boos than cheers.
The 76ers will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. It will be Butler’s first game in Minnesota since he was traded to the Sixers on Nov. 12 with Justin Patton for Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
Last year, in his only full season in Minnesota, Butler helped lead the Timberwolves to their first playoff appearance in 14 years. But Butler, who can opt out of the final year of his contract this summer to become a free agent, didn’t endear himself to Timberwolves fans right before the start of this season. Shortly before training camp, he told the team he wanted to be traded.
Butler did play 10 games this season with the Timberwolves before being dealt. A Minnesota team that had such high expectations after last season enters the weekend at 33-41.
Butler was unavailable for comment after Thursday’s 123-110 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets. There was no Sixers media availability Friday.
Earlier this week, when talking about his Minnesota reunion, he told the New York Times, “They are going to boo me.” Then he added, “I would boo me, too. I am not going to lie to you.”
The Timberwolves have a rare back-to-back home set this weekend. They are scheduled to host Golden State (51-23) on Friday and the Sixers (48-27) on Saturday.
While Minnesota fans might have some animosity toward Butler, the players have spoken positively about his brief tenure.
One person who says he still talks to Butler quite a bit is Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones.
“He knows it will be interesting coming back, obviously with how everything went down but [he is] not able to avoid it,” Jones said after Friday’s shootaround, in comments the Timberwolves posted on their website. “He knows he had to come back here eventually one day so just ready to play ball, and think he is more excited to get the chance to see everyone.”
Jones says he didn’t hold it against Butler that he wanted out.
“He decided he didn’t want to continue playing here, and nobody held that against him. Nobody took that personally,” Jones said.
Interim head coach Ryan Saunders said after the shootaround: “We wish Jimmy well in Philly and we’re thankful for him being part of something special last year getting back to playoffs and things he did here."
In 52 games with the Sixers, Butler is averaging 18.7 points, although the last two games he has struggled. Butler scored 13 points and was a minus-18 in Monday’s 119-98 loss at Orlando. During Thursday’s victory, he scored nine points (3-for-10 shooting) although he was a plus-4. That snapped a string of 21 consecutive games in which he had scored in double figures.
After Saturday’s game, the Sixers will play at Dallas on Monday and complete their three-game road trip Wednesday in Atlanta.