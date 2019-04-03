ATLANTA — The 76ers might be without two starters for the second consecutive game when they face the Hawks on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena.
Joel Embiid will miss his third straight game to rest his left knee, which is suffering from tendinitis, and Sixers coach Brett Brown said he doesn’t think Jimmy Butler (back tightness) will play.
Butler didn’t participate in the team’s morning shootaround at the arena. He was at the hotel, receiving treatment.
“But it is still not official that he’s out or in,” Brown said. “It will be more game-time.”
Asked if he had a hunch as to whether Butler would play, the coach responded, “I don’t think so.”
“But who knows?" he added. "I just know that he’s so valuable to everything we are doing that will still rule the day.”
The Sixers want Butler to be healthy for the playoffs, which will begin April 13.
He missed Monday’s 122-102 setback to the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center after injuring his back in Saturday’s 118-109 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
The injury occurred while he missed an alley-oop on a lob from Ben Simmons 2 minutes, 52 seconds into the game. Butler walked awkwardly before bending over near midcourt. He was helped to the bench during a timeout 13 seconds later, but remained in the game.
Butler received treatment on his back afterward. The eighth-year veteran is averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals this season.
Embiid is averaging 27.5 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.
The Sixers (49-28) can clinch the Eastern Conference’s third seed Wednesday with a victory over the Hawks (28-50) and a Boston Celtics loss to the Miami Heat.
This Hawks will play their second games in as many nights. They suffered a 117-111 loss at San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
The Sixers will fly back after Wednesday night’s game and host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.