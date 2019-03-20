CHARLOTTE — The 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 118-114, Tuesday night at the Spectrum Center.
Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
- The Sixers are doing a better job of closing out games. This marked the fifth consecutive game in which they made clutch baskets and/or foul shots down the stretch to pull out the victory. With the Sixers up by one, Tobias Harris hit three foul shots and grabbed a huge defensive rebound in the final 8.2 seconds. It wasn’t too long ago that Philly hurt itself with mind-blowing miscues down the stretch.
- James Ennis III continues to show why Brett Brown has confidence in the reserve swingman. Brown subbed in Ennis with 7 minutes, 21 seconds remaining. That was arguably the best coaching decision of the night. Ennis responded by going 3-for-3 from field, including two three-pointers, and scoring eight points down the stretch. His biggest shot was a corner three-pointer that gave the Sixers a 115-111 lead with 18.6 seconds left. He finished with 14 points.
- As good as Ennis was, the bench as a whole must play better for the Sixers to have a chance to beat the Celtics on Wednesday night. Ennis scored all of the Sixers’ bench points, and Mike Scott (0-for-3), T.J. McConnell (0-for-1) and Jonah Bolden (0-for-2) combined to shoot 0-for-6. Boban Marjanovic didn’t even attempt a shot. The Hornets outscored the Sixers, 61-14, in bench points.
- Best performance: JJ Redick gets this award. The Sixers shooting guard finished with 27 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, and a season-high 8 assists. He made 7 of 14 three-pointers. Twenty-one of his points came in a first half in which he hit 5 of 8 three-pointers.
- Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give this to Mike Scott. In addition to failing to score, he grabbed just one rebound and fouled out with 5:04 remaining. Because of foul trouble, he played only 14:36.
- Best defensive performance: This goes to Jimmy Butler for the second consecutive game. The Sixers swingman had two steals and a block.
·- Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers bench for being outscored, 61-14.
·-Best statistic: This goes to Ben Simmons’ shooting 11-for-12 from the field en route to a game-high 28 points.