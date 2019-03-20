- The Sixers are doing a better job of closing out games. This marked the fifth consecutive game in which they made clutch baskets and/or foul shots down the stretch to pull out the victory. With the Sixers up by one, Tobias Harris hit three foul shots and grabbed a huge defensive rebound in the final 8.2 seconds. It wasn’t too long ago that Philly hurt itself with mind-blowing miscues down the stretch.