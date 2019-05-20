The 76ers’ James Ennis will decline his player option for $1.8 million next season and become a free agent, his agent Scott Nichols confirmed Monday.
The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Ennis’ decision was not surprising.
“The 76ers expected this,” Nichols said.
Nichols expressed hope that Ennis could remain with the Sixers.
“He really loved Philly, and we are hoping to work something out on a multiyear deal,” Nichols said.
Ennis, 28, became a key part of the Sixers rotation after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Rockets. In 18 regular-season games with the Sixers, he averaged 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes.
The 6-foot-7 Ennis made a greater impact in the postseason, when he averaged 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes. He had some difficult defensive assignments, at times guarding Kawhi Leonard in the Sixers’ Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Raptors.