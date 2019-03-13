— So much for the Sixers’ sense of urgency. Before the game, the number 15 was marked on the white board in the team’s locker room, signifying 15 games remaining in the regular season. It was there because coach Brett Brown wants his team to feel a sense of urgency. Perhaps that number should have been on the court, because the Sixers showed no urgency against the undermanned Cavs. In fact, they were very fortunate to avoid an embarrassing setback.