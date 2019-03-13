The 76ers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-99, Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are some observations and best and worst awards:
— The Sixers have had a lot success with dribble handoffs between Joel Embiid and JJ Redick. But on this night, they experienced several dribble turnovers. And it didn’t take long to realize they would have a rough time running the play. Redick hit a 21-foot, pull-up jumper on the game’s first possession. The Sixers went back to it on the second possession, but Embiid was called for a double dribble.
— So much for the Sixers’ sense of urgency. Before the game, the number 15 was marked on the white board in the team’s locker room, signifying 15 games remaining in the regular season. It was there because coach Brett Brown wants his team to feel a sense of urgency. Perhaps that number should have been on the court, because the Sixers showed no urgency against the undermanned Cavs. In fact, they were very fortunate to avoid an embarrassing setback.
— Tobias Harris had a rare first-quarter performance. The Sixers power forward scored just 2 points in the opening quarter en route to 11 for the game. He had entered the contest averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter since being acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 7. That was the NBA’s ninth-highest, first-quarter scoring average from Feb. 8 to March 11. The Sixers are at their best when Harris has productive first quarters.
— James Ennis III appears to be winning the “tournament” he and Jonathon Simmons are competing in for postseason playing time. The swingman’s 12 points while starting in place of Jimmy Butler (rest) was his highest point total in 10 games as a Sixer. He made his first six shots en route to finishing 6-for-7. Ennis is averaging 5.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 14.1 minutes as a Sixer. Tuesday’s game was his first start. Meanwhile, Simmons is averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 13.3 minutes in 11 appearances, all off the bench.
— Best performance: Ben Simmons gets this award on a night he posted his 40th double-double of the season. He led the Sixers with 26 points and added 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, and 2 turnovers. The point guard also made 6 of 8 foul shots.
— Worst performance: I had to give this to Channing Frye. The Cavs’ reserve post player struggled to make shots. He finished with 3 points on 1-for-7 shooting. He also had just one rebound in 13:50 of action.
— Best defensive performance: This goes to Embiid for providing a solid presence for the second straight game. This time, he finished with a game-high four blocks.
— Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ setting a floor record for a half with no foul shots attempted in the first two quarters.
— Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ hitting 9 of 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter.