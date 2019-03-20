Gordon Hayward will not be available for the Boston Celtics in their Wednesday night contest against the 76ers.
The Celtics forward left Saturday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter after a collision with John Collins.
Hayward was sent home at halftime on Saturday with a strained neck. The next day he was diagnosed with a concussion and placed in the NBA concusssion protocol. Hayward missed Monday’s loss to the Nuggets and remained in Boston for evaluation.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that Hayward was feeling better on Wednesday and hopeful he can rejoin the team on their current road trip.
“Our hope is that he joins us in Charlotte [on Saturday],” Stevens said.
Al Horford was also injured against the Hawks when he hit knees with another player, but Horford was able to play Monday against Denver. Despite nagging knee soreness,Horford is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game at the Wells Fargo Center.