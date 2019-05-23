Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic makes his pick for Thursday night’s playoff game.
LAS VEGAS -- Double V looked at the first four games of the Bucks/Raptors series and an interesting pattern is developing.
Milwaukee won the opener at home by eight points, 108-100, then blew out the Raps in the second game by 22 points, 125-103.
Then Toronto wins the first game up North by six points, 118-112, and puts the hammer down on the Bucks in Game 4, winning by 18, 120-102. So, this is OBVIOUSLY a series that’s gonna be decided by home cookin'.
And when it comes to home cookin', the boys from Beertown had the best regular-season home record in the Eastern Conference at 33-8 (second best in the NBA just behind Denver’s 34-7), and have posted a 6-1 record in the playoffs. On the cash charts, Milwaukee has been right near the top as well, covering 10 of the last 13.
Of course, we’re gonna grab buy out the hook, push the line down to -6, and buy Giannis. YASSOU baby!
(Editor’s note: To buy Milwaukee down to -6, the odds at Parx/SugarHouse rise to -$127 for the Bucks. As the spread decreases, so does the payout.)
Total points: Bucks 112.5; Raptors 105.5
First basket: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 7/2; Kawhi Leonard 9/2; Pascal Siakam 6/1; Brooks Lopez 8/1; Khris Middleton 9/1; Kyle Lowry 12/1
Total points: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27.5; Kawhi Leonard 29.5
Puck line: Bruins (-1.5), +$185; Blues (+1.5) -$225.
Series odds: Bruins -$160; Blues +$140.