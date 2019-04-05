Bryce Harper has been doing a lot of fist pumping recently, and he continued Thursday, ringing the bell before the Sixers’ home game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Harper, the Phillies newly acquired star has gotten off to a strong start with his new club, hitting three home runs and batting .500 through five games. The Phillies are off to a 4-1 start, including an 8-2 win in Harper’s first game back at Nationals Park since signing with the Phillies.
After ringing the bell, Harper found his seat next to Carson Wentz and fellow Phillie Rhys Hoskins.
The Sixers, meanwhile, could use a win against the Bucks as the regular season dwindles. They’ve lost two straight to the Mavericks and Hawks, both non-playoff teams. The Boston Celtics are 2 1/2 games behind the Sixers for the No. 3 seed with four games left for the Sixers before Thursday’s game.