That’s not the most comfortable situation for a coach to find himself in, especially one who has been forced to deal with the flux that Brown has encountered throughout this season. Markelle Fultz was starting, and then he wasn’t, and then he was hurt, or something, and then he was gone. Mikal Bridges was in the Sixers rotation, and then, maybe 10 minutes later, he was headed to Phoenix. Zhaire Smith might have been able to help, except he was a Sixers rookie drafted in the first round, which meant he was bound to spend his first season in the NBA battling some bizarre and unforeseen malady. And none of those guys even count among the three different teams that Brown has coached this season, starting with the Robert Covington/Dario Saric 2018 redux squad, proceeding to the Jimmy Butler Experience, and now, finally, the soon-to-be playoff edition that includes Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Co.