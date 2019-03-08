HOUSTON — Ben Simmons is listed as questionable for Friday night’s game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center because of gastroenteritis.
The 76ers point guard felt ill upon waking up Friday morning at the team’s hotel and did not participate in the shootaround.
The Sixers (41-24) are already without two-time All-Star center Joel Embiid (left knee tendinitis) and backup center Boban Marjanovic (right knee bone bruise and mild sprain) in the matchup against the Rockets (39-25). However, Marjanovic moved well in a post-shootaround workout with center Justin Patton.
Simmons has been sidelined one game this season. That came back on Oct. 23 because of lower-back tightness. The All-Star is averaging 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He also has 10 triple-doubles and 38 double-doubles this season.
This matchup is a homecoming for Sixers swingman Jimmy Butler and reserves Jonathon Simmons and James Ennis.
Butler was born in Houston and grew up in nearby Tomball. Simmons is also a Houston native. He was a local standout at M.B. Smiley High School. He spent a year at two junior colleges before being a standout at the University of Houston.
Ennis is from California. However, he signed a free-agent deal with the Rockets back last July 13. The Sixers acquired him in a trade on Feb. 7. He averaged 7.4 points in 40 games with Houston.
The undermanned Sixers will look to snap the Rockets’ six-game winning streak in the 8 p.m. contest.