The 76ers’ entire starting five is listed as out for tonight’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center, according to the NBA injury report.
This isn’t surprising. The 8 p.m. game is meaningless to the Sixers because they are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Here are the starters and the reasons listed for being out:
Jimmy Butler, lower back tightness.
Joel Embiid, load management and left knee soreness.
Tobias Harris, rest.
JJ Redick, back tightness, left quad contusion.
Ben Simmons, dental procedure.
Also out are Jonah Bolden (left knee soreness) and James Ennis (right quad contusion). The 1:30 p.m. injury report also listed Mike Scott (lower back tightness) as questionable.